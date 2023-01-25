Gujarat ACB booked 158 govt employees last year; policemen top the list

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau booked 252 persons, including 158 state and central government employees, with policemen topping the list, officials said on Wednesday. The ACB registered 176 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2022, three more than in 2021, said a release by the anti-graft agency of the state police.

Of the 252 persons booked last year, 94 were private persons, who usually work as middlemen, while 158 were government staffers, including 13 central government employees, said the release.

One Class I officer and 30 Class II officers were among those caught by the ACB.

The agency registered disproportionate assets cases against 5 state government employees and unearthed assets worth Rs 4.52 crore from them, said the release.

At 43, employees of the state home department – mostly policemen – topped the list of government staffers booked by the ACB last year.

It was followed by 20 employees of the revenue department and 17 from panchayat, rural housing, and rural development department, said the release.

