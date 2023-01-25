Left Menu

Karnataka HC forms panel to find out if Krishik Samaj building is on Cubbon Park land

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:28 IST
Karnataka HC forms panel to find out if Krishik Samaj building is on Cubbon Park land
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday constituted a fact-finding committee to assess whether the Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj building near Hudson Circle in Bengaluru stands on land belonging to Cubbon Park.

The committee comprising engineers from the Public Works Department and the Assistant Director of Land Records will conduct the survey on February 4 and submit a report to the court on February 8.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the order.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association, which had claimed that several unauthorised constructions have come up on Cubbon Park premises and the Horticulture Department that manages the park has failed to prevent it.

The respondents in the PIL include the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, The Century Club, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association, Karnataka Government Secretariat Club, Karnataka State Government Employees Association, The Press Club and the Young Men's Christian Association.

In an earlier order, the High Court had permitted The Century Club to use the rear gate of Cubbon Park till the PIL was disposed of.

The PIL claims that Cubbon Park is notified under the Karnataka Parks, Playfields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act but the authorities have allowed several illegal constructions inside it by the respondents who are operating under lease inside the park, a major landmark of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023