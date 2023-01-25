Left Menu

Maha: Man wanted for attack on excise officials in 2019 arrested

They nabbed the person, identified as Panjya alias Bansi Vanshya Bond, and it came to light that he was wanted in a case of an alleged attack on excise officials on December 5, 2019, senior police inspector Ajay Vasave said.

25-01-2023
A 34-year-old man on the run since 2019 after being accused in a case of alleged attack on state excise officials has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. On the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday when the police were conducting a check, they asked a man in the car near Dongri Patilpada to stop the vehicle.

The man did not stop, following which the Talasari police chased the car. They nabbed the person, identified as Panjya alias Bansi Vanshya Bond, and it came to light that he was wanted in a case of an alleged attack on excise officials on December 5, 2019, senior police inspector Ajay Vasave said. The police also seized a pistol, two live cartridges and five mobile phones from the accused and impounded the car, he said.

The man was among the five persons who had allegedly attacked a team of excise officials in 2019 when they impounded a vehicle smuggling banned liquor into Maharashtra at Charoti check post, he said.

The other accused had been arrested soon after the incident, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions, the police added.

