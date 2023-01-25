Left Menu

MP: BJP corporator in Khandwa booked for murder as elderly relative dies days after being beaten by him

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:50 IST
MP: BJP corporator in Khandwa booked for murder as elderly relative dies days after being beaten by him
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on the charge of killing his 63-year-old woman relative, who succumbed to injuries after being beaten by him earlier this month, an official said on Wednesday.

Pawan Goswami, the BJP corporator from ward 37 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation, was booked the on charges of murder on Tuesday, an official said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seema Alawa said that on January 3, Goswami was booked for threatening and beating his elderly relative Poonam Goswami following a dispute.

The victim succumbed to injuries during the treatment at a hospital in Indore on January 21, she said.

After receiving the medical report, the police added Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) to the first information report (FIR) on Tuesday, Alawa said. The police have launched a search for the accused who is currently on the run, she said.

District BJP spokesman Manglesh Tomar said that Goswami's issue came to light on Wednesday and the party leaders will take appropriate action in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023