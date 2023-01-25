France's Macron welcomes Germany's decision to send tanks to Ukraine - Elysee

The French presidency on Wednesday welcomed Berlin's decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other states to do the same in support of the country's fight against Russia.

"France welcomes the German decision, which extends and amplifies the support we have provided with the delivery of the AMX10 RC", the Elysee said in a statement, referring to a France-made lighter combat vehicle that Paris is also aiming to send to Ukraine.

