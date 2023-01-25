France's Macron welcomes Germany's decision to send tanks to Ukraine - Elysee
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:54 IST
- Country:
- France
The French presidency on Wednesday welcomed Berlin's decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other states to do the same in support of the country's fight against Russia.
"France welcomes the German decision, which extends and amplifies the support we have provided with the delivery of the AMX10 RC", the Elysee said in a statement, referring to a France-made lighter combat vehicle that Paris is also aiming to send to Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan calls on Germany to help maintain 'regional order'
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
Ronaldo likely to make his Al Nassr debut in friendly against Messi, Paris Saint-Germain
I'm always available: Thomas Muller U-turns on playing for Germany
German, Lithuanian lawmakers show support in Taiwan visit