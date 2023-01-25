BRIEF-Fabrizia Lapecorella Has Been Appointed As A New Deputy Secretary-General Of The Organisation For Economic Cooperation And Development- Statement
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:55 IST
Jan 25 (Reuters) -
* FABRIZIA LAPECORELLA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A NEW DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC COOPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT- STATEMENT Source text link: https://bit.ly/3JmI7IS
