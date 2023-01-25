Left Menu

Spain open to sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, minister says

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:50 IST
Spain open to sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, minister says
Spain is open to providing German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday after Germany agreed to send the tanks and allow other NATO allies to do the same.

She told EFE news agency Spain would act in coordination with the Western allies helping Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion.

According to security and defence researcher Felix Arteaga of the Elcano think-tank, Spain has 108 2A4 tanks. About half of these tanks are in the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and 53 are in reserve and would need to be refit, Arteaga said, adding that it would likely take a few months to prepare them.

