Russia says Germany spurning 'historical responsibility', escalating conflict by sending tanks to Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:17 IST
The Russian embassy in Germany said on Wednesday that Berlin's decision to approve the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine meant it was abandoning its "historical responsibility to Russia" arising from Nazi crimes in World War Two.

In a statement, the embassy said that the decision would escalate the conflict to a new level.

"This extremely dangerous decision takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about the unwillingness of the Federal Republic of Germany to be drawn into it," Ambassador Sergei Nechayev said.

