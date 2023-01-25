Left Menu

UIF hosts Employer Open Day and taking services to Limpopo

The three-day Employer Day held at Nirvana Hall in Polokwane started today and will conclude on 27 January 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:08 IST
(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release) Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, is currently hosting a three-day Employer Open Day and taking services to the people of Limpopo.

In a statement, the department said the purpose of the Open Day is to assist employers with compliance matters with the fund and also process and pay claims for workers.

“Clients are encouraged to bring along their ID or passport, completed UI.19 form, UI2.8 form, salary schedule, and a fully charged smartphone with data to be promptly assisted on the u-filing system,” the department said.

During the three days, all department services, including the Compensation Fund (CF), Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES), and Public Employment Services (PES), will also be available.

Unemployed people are urged to bring their CVs and ID for capturing on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) system for potential work placement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

