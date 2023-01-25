Left Menu

U.N. aid chief asks Taliban authorities for more exemptions to female NGO worker ban

Updated: 25-01-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:19 IST
Martin Griffiths Image Credit: Flickr

The U.N. aid chief said on Wednesday the humanitarian community was speaking with Taliban officials to try and gain further exemptions and written guidelines to allow some female aid workers to operate despite a ban on women NGO staff.

U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths told Reuters that during discussions with authorities in Kabul over the last few days, his message had been: "If you can't help us rescind the ban, give us the exemptions to allow women to operate."

Taliban authorities ordered NGOs, many of whom carry out operations for the United Nations, to stop most female staff working last month.

