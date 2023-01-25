Dalit student beaten in UP's Shahjahanpur over garlanding of statue

Left Menu

A Dalit college student was allegedly thrashed by a group of students a month after he stopped them from garlanding a bust of Bharat Mata wearing shoes, police said on Wednesday.According to the police complaint filed in the matter, the victim, Arjun Rana, had a month ago objected to a group garlanding a statue of Bharat Mata wearing shoes, and was beaten up for it on Monday.A Dalit student, Arjun Rana, was attacked by a group of students headed by two students Shahbaz Yadav and Suryansh Thakur.

A Dalit college student was allegedly thrashed by a group of students a month after he stopped them from garlanding a bust of 'Bharat Mata' wearing shoes, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police complaint filed in the matter, the victim, Arjun Rana, had a month ago objected to a group garlanding a statue of Bharat Mata wearing shoes, and was beaten up for it on Monday.

''A Dalit student, Arjun Rana, was attacked by a group of students headed by two students Shahbaz Yadav and Suryansh Thakur. The incident took place on PG Ground on Monday,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media since Tuesday.

''It has been alleged in the police complaint that Shahbaz and Suryansh were enraged after the incident and they along with 20 others attacked Rana on Monday when they found him alone in the ground,'' said the officer.

Rana was rushed to hospital where he was administered first aid. His condition is stable, he added.

