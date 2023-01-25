Left Menu

A 3-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Maharashtras Thane district, the police on Wednesday.The child was playing outside her home in Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon when she went missing, prompting her parents to file a police complaint.The Shanti Nagar police launched a search and found her body in a flat on the first floor of a dilapidated building in the area, said the official. Nobody has been arrested yet, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:31 IST
Maha: 3-year-old raped and killed in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 3-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police on Wednesday.

The child was playing outside her home in Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon when she went missing, prompting her parents to file a police complaint.

The Shanti Nagar police launched a search and found her body in a flat on the first floor of a dilapidated building in the area, said the official. The body was first sent to a local government hospital and then to the state-run JJ hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem, said the official. “We have registered a case of kidnapping, rape and murder under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Inspector S A Indalkar of Shanti Nagar police station. Nobody has been arrested yet, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

