Ukraine asks countries with Leopard 2 tanks to provide as many as possible
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:47 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday appealed to all countries that operate the Leopard 2 battle tank to "provide as many of them as possible" to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion.
"So the tank coalition is formed. Everyone who doubted this could ever happen sees now: for Ukraine and partners impossible is nothing," he wrote on Twitter.
"I call on all new partners that have Leopard 2 tanks in service to join the coalition and provide as many of them as possible."
