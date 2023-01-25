Russia says delivery of German tanks to Ukraine part of 'pre-planned' war

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Germany's decision to supply tanks to Ukraine confirmed what she said was a "pre-planned war" against Moscow.

Kyiv has for months asked for Western tanks that it says it desperately needs to give its forces the firepower and mobility to break through Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the east and south.

