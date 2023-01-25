Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl in UP's Shamli

A special court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday sentenced a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor girl to 10 years in prison.

Special POCSO Judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, identified as Sanjeev Kumar.

Kumar abducted a 17-year-old girl and raped her in October 2018, said Sanjay Chauhan, a district government advocate.

The victim's father had lodged a police complaint against the accused.

