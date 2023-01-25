Man gets 10 years in prison for raping minor girl in UP's Shamli
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday sentenced a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a minor girl to 10 years in prison.
Special POCSO Judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, identified as Sanjeev Kumar.
Kumar abducted a 17-year-old girl and raped her in October 2018, said Sanjay Chauhan, a district government advocate.
The victim's father had lodged a police complaint against the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjeev Kumar
- Kumar
- Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
- Mumtaz Ali
- Sanjay Chauhan
- Kairana
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bengaluru metro pillar mishap: "Result of 40 per cent commission govt", DK Shivakumar takes jibe at Bommai
Senior IAS officer Santhi Kumari takes over as Telangana's new Chief Secy
Election Commission team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar reaches Tripura to review poll preparedness
"Santro Ravi claimed himself as BJP worker..." says former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy
Kumaraswamy accuses K'taka Home Minister of sending Santro Ravi to Gujarat to "safeguard" him