Left Menu

R-Day celebrations: Security tightened in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:20 IST
R-Day celebrations: Security tightened in Punjab, Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up across Punjab and Haryana ahead of Republic Day celebrations with sniffer dog units and bomb disposal squads sanitising vulnerable places, officials said on Wednesday.

Police personnel are keeping a close vigil in sensitive locations to maintain law and order ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday. Vehicles entering the two states are being thoroughly checked, they said.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit will unfurl the tricolour at a state-level function in Jalandhar on Thursday and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the national flag in Bathinda.

In Haryana, state-level Republic Day celebrations will be organised at Thanesar in Kurukshetra where Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the national flag.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the national flag in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Home Minister Anil Vij will hoist the tricolour in Hisar, Panchkula and Ambala, respectively.

Recently, Punjab Police conducted a special operation -- 'OPs Eagle-II' -- against criminal and anti-social elements on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Cordon and search operations (CASO) were carried out at vulnerable places including railway stations and bus stands across the state with additional director general of police and inspector general of police rank officers deputed to personally supervise them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023