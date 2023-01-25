Left Menu

Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth Rs 3,455.39 crore

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:21 IST
Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth Rs 3,455.39 crore

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs.

The 137th meeting of the State-level single-window clearance committee (SLSWCC), led by the State Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, took the decision to this effect, said a statement from the office of the Minister said.

The statement said the committee approved 11 large- and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore.

The projects worth Rs 2,186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,559 people in the State.

Further, 46 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared. The projects worth Rs 1,049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved which would entail an investment of Rs 219.50 crore and generate employment opportunities, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023