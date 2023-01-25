Left Menu

Lebanon's top prosecutor charges Beirut blast judge, releases detainees

Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday filed charges against the judge investigating the Beirut port blast, a judicial source said, and ordered the release of all those detained in connection with the devastating explosion. The decision by Ghassan Oweidat signals escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling class to efforts by Judge Tarek Bitar to resume his probe into the 2020 blast that killed more than 220 people.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:26 IST
Lebanon's top prosecutor charges Beirut blast judge, releases detainees

Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday filed charges against the judge investigating the Beirut port blast, a judicial source said, and ordered the release of all those detained in connection with the devastating explosion.

The decision by Ghassan Oweidat signals escalating opposition by Lebanon's ruling class to efforts by Judge Tarek Bitar to resume his probe into the 2020 blast that killed more than 220 people. A senior judicial source said Oweidat had filed charges against Bitar but did not disclose what they were.

Oweidat also issued a decision on Wednesday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, that said Bitar did not have the authority to resume his investigation and insisted the probe was still suspended. He also released all those detained in connection with the probe "without exception" but said they would face a travel ban.

Bitar on Monday unexpectedly resumed his investigation into the explosion after high-level political interference and legal complaints had left the probe paralysed for more than a year. He also charged top current and former officials including Oweidat, a judicial source said, without specifying the charges against the top prosecutor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023