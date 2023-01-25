Polish defence minister says he spoke to U.S. counterpart about Ukraine support
Poland's defence minister spoke to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin about military support for Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops, he said on Wednesday. "I have spoken with... (the U.S. Secretary of Defense) about the new plans for Polish and U.S. military support for Ukraine," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.
"I have spoken with... (the U.S. Secretary of Defense) about the new plans for Polish and U.S. military support for Ukraine," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. "We also raised the issue of further training of Ukrainian soldiers on the equipment to be handed over."
