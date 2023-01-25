European human rights court says Dutch case versus Russia is admissible
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 19:40 IST
The European Court of Human Rights said on Wednesday that a case brought by the Netherlands against Russia over the downing of passenger flight MH17 in July 2014 was admissible.
The decision is procedural and does not rule on the merits of the case, but it does show the Strasbourg-based court considers Russia can be held liable for human rights violations in the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Wagner says it controls Ukrainian town of Soledar, fighting continues -agencies
Ukrainian troops to start training on Patriot system in U.S. soon - official
"India has been very efficient in setting agenda" under its G20 presidency: Netherlands delegate
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners discuss assistance