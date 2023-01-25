Left Menu

Germany to build on support for Ukraine with air defence, weapons - Scholz

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 20:47 IST
Germany plans to send further military support to Ukraine beyond the delivery of 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks which it announced on Wednesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"Alongside the tanks that are being discussed now, we continue to intend to expand what we have delivered," Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin with the Icelandic prime minister.

As possible future arms deliveries, he listed for example air defence systems, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

