France to respect terms of Burkina Faso request to withdraw forces within a month - foreign ministry

France will respect the terms of Burkina Faso's request to withdraw its forces from the West African country within a month, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Burkina Faso the government it had decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents on its territory because the government wants the country to defend itself.

