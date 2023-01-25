Left Menu

Two killed in knife attack on German train - Bild

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing a federal police spokesperson. Police were able to arrest a suspect, the Bild daily reported.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:28 IST
Two killed in knife attack on German train - Bild
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany, German daily Bild reported on Wednesday, citing a federal police spokesperson. A spokesperson for the federal police in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein confirmed that there had been a knife attack with casualties, but could not give exact figures.

Police were investigating at the train station in the Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter. Police were able to arrest a suspect, the Bild daily reported. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023