Hezbollah MP endorses top prosecutor's decisions in port blast probe
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:48 IST
A Hezbollah lawmaker on Wednesday expressed support for decisions taken by the top public prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, who on Wednesday charged Beirut blast investigator Tarek Bitar and ordered all detained over the explosion released.
In a tweet, Ibrahim Al Moussawi said Oueidat's decisions were "a step in the right direction to restore confidence in judges and the judiciary".
Hezbollah, a heavily-armed group backed by Iran, has fiercely opposed Bitar's investigation, saying the judge was biased, after he sought to question allies of the group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tarek Bitar
- Oueidat
- Hezbollah
- Ghassan Oueidat
- Ibrahim Al Moussawi
- Iran
- Bitar
- Beirut
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lebanese Hezbollah condemns Charlie Hebdo cartoons in France
U.S. sanctions Lebanon money exchanger for alleged ties to Hezbollah
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
US sanctions alleged Hezbollah financial adviser in Lebanon
U.S. sanctions Lebanon money exchanger for alleged ties to Hezbollah