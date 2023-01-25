Left Menu

Hezbollah MP endorses top prosecutor's decisions in port blast probe

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 21:48 IST
Hezbollah MP endorses top prosecutor's decisions in port blast probe

A Hezbollah lawmaker on Wednesday expressed support for decisions taken by the top public prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, who on Wednesday charged Beirut blast investigator Tarek Bitar and ordered all detained over the explosion released.

In a tweet, Ibrahim Al Moussawi said Oueidat's decisions were "a step in the right direction to restore confidence in judges and the judiciary".

Hezbollah, a heavily-armed group backed by Iran, has fiercely opposed Bitar's investigation, saying the judge was biased, after he sought to question allies of the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023