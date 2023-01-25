Left Menu

UK to subsidise semiconductor firms to make domestic chips - Bloomberg

A British government spokesperson said they do not comment on speculation when asked about the report, adding that the country's semiconductor strategy will be published in due course. The government said last month that it was exploring national initiatives to expand the domestic chip industry, including potentially establishing a new institution as part of its plans to boost the infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 22:46 IST
UK to subsidise semiconductor firms to make domestic chips - Bloomberg

The British government plans to provide taxpayer funding to support the country's semiconductor companies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The support will include seed money for startups, help for existing firms to scale up and new incentives for private venture capital, Bloomberg reported, citing officials familiar with the plans. A British government spokesperson said they do not comment on speculation when asked about the report, adding that the country's semiconductor strategy will be published in due course.

The government said last month that it was exploring national initiatives to expand the domestic chip industry, including potentially establishing a new institution as part of its plans to boost the infrastructure. The strategy will aim to "unlock the full potential" of microchip businesses and support jobs, and will also seek to ensure a reliable supply of semiconductors, Britain's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023