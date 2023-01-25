Left Menu

Mali court sentences man to death over U.N. peacekeeper deaths

A court in Mali has sentenced a man to death over a 2019 attack that killed three United Nations peacekeepers, the peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said on Wednesday without naming the defendant. Three were killed. Bamako's criminal court on Tuesday convicted the man of acts of terrorism, criminal association, murder, robbery and illegal possession of firearms in connection with the Siby attack, MINUSMA said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 23:07 IST
Mali court sentences man to death over U.N. peacekeeper deaths

A court in Mali has sentenced a man to death over a 2019 attack that killed three United Nations peacekeepers, the peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said on Wednesday without naming the defendant. Mali, an arid West African country run by a military junta, has been struggling for a decade with an Islamist insurgency that has spread across the wider Sahel region despite costly international efforts to quash it.

U.N. peacekeepers have been deployed in Mali since 2013 but their presence has not stopped militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State from attacking villages and towns, army bases and police stations. The trial centred on an attack on five peacekeepers travelling through the rural commune of Siby in southern Mali, around 50 kilometres from the capital Bamako, on February 22, 2019. Three were killed.

Bamako's criminal court on Tuesday convicted the man of acts of terrorism, criminal association, murder, robbery and illegal possession of firearms in connection with the Siby attack, MINUSMA said. Judges imposed the death penalty, which has not been carried out in Mali since a moratorium was placed on executions in 1980.

The MINUSMA statement did not name the convicted man and gave no details about what plea he entered. The court could not be reached for comment. MINUSMA has deployed over 13,000 troops to contain the violence, which is concentrated in Mali's north and centre.

The mission has recorded 281 fatalities of MINUSMA personnel, many killed when convoys hit improvised explosive devices planted by the insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023