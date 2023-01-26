At least 1 dead, 4 injured by man wielding samurai sword in southern Spain church -El Mundo

At least one person was killed and four were injured by a man wielding a samurai sword in a church in southern Spain, El Mundo newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing police.

The alleged perpetrator of the stabbings has been arrested, El Mundo added. The incident took place at a parish in the city of Algeciras.

According to initial reports, the parish priest is among the injured and in serious condition.

