Lebanon's Mikati says divisions in judiciary may have “dangerous consequences” if not resolved
Lebanon caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati says the divisions in the judiciary body may have "dangerous consequences" if the concerned people themselves do not work to resolve this dilemma wisely, a statement from Mikati's office said on Wednesday.
Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the judge investigating the Beirut port blast of August 2020 and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, derailing an attempt to resume the probe into the devastating event. (Reporting Laila Bassam; writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
