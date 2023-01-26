Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Speed and numbers the key to supplying tanks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that the key to supplying tanks for Ukraine's war effort was speed and sufficient numbers.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for supplies of long-range missiles and aircraft.
