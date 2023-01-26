Left Menu

U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date

The Justice Department initiated its investigation in December 2020. It said on Wednesday that it provided the Louisiana authorities and LDOC with written notice of the findings and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 02:20 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 02:20 IST
U.S. finds Louisiana deliberately kept inmates past release date

The Justice Department found Louisiana violated the U.S. Constitution by confining people in its custody past the dates when they were legally entitled to be released, adding state authorities were "deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention."

"There is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (LDOC) routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment," the Justice Department said in a statement on Wednesday. The Justice Department said it concluded that the LDOC denies individuals' due process rights to timely release from incarceration.

"LDOC is deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention of people in its custody," the Justice Department concluded. LDOC said it was reviewing the Justice Department report that was released Wednesday, adding it had cooperated with federal officials during their probe.

Between January 2022 and April 2022, 26.8% of the people released from LDOC's custody were held past their release dates, the Justice Department said. Of those overdetained people, 24% were held over for at least 90 days, it added. The Justice Department initiated its investigation in December 2020.

It said on Wednesday that it provided the Louisiana authorities and LDOC with written notice of the findings and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them. The notice said a lawsuit could be initiated by the Justice Department if the issues are not addressed. Last year, the Justice Department also opened a civil rights probe into the Louisiana State Police more than three years after the deadly arrest of black motorist Ronald Greene in the state in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -U.S. to propose new U.N. sanctions on Haiti targets

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023