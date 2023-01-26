Left Menu

Relatives ask U.S. judge to detail Boeing 737 MAX plea deal compliance efforts

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 02:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 02:30 IST
Relatives of people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to require Boeing Co to cooperate with an independent corporate monitor and detail its compliance efforts as part of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear in court on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, to be arraigned on a felony charge after families of those killed in the 2018 and 2019 crashes objected to a $2.5 billion Justice Department agreement to resolve a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design.

