Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Dina Boluarte

A group of Peruvian lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters, citing "permanent moral incapacity".

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead. The motion, signed by more than 20 leftist congressmen who support Castillo, must be approved by 52 votes before it can be debated in Congress.

