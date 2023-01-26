Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-01-2023 09:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 09:43 IST
Maha: National flag unfurled at RSS headquarters on Republic Day
  Country:
  India

The national flag was unfurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on the occasion of the Republic Day on Thursday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was not present at the function as he is currently in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, where he will participate in a Republic Day event. Nagpur Mahanagar Sah-Sanghchalak Shridhar Gadge unfurled the tricolour at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of Nagpur in the presence of RSS volunteers and pracharaks.

The Sangh has also organised a programme on the occasion of the Republic Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area here.

