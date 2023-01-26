Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:11 IST
TN Guv unfurls national flag
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the tri-colour here in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries, on the occasion of the country's 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

Flower petals were showered on the flag from a helicopter. The celebrations near the Labour Statue, on the Marina beachfront here, were marked by a spectacular march past by the contingents of the armed forces, police, home guards and NCC members besides an eye-catching cultural event.

The Chief Minister, who was the first to arrive at the venue received the Governor and introduced him to the senior officials of the defence and police forces on the occasion.

The Chennai Egmore and Dr M G Ramachandran central railway stations here were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag on the eve of Republic Day.

About 6,800 police personnel were deployed for duty at the five-tier security arrangement made at the venue of the celebrations.

