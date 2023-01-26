Left Menu

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurls national flag at Republic Day event in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 10:31 IST
Indian Flag Image Credit: Wikipedia
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function in Jaipur on Thursday.

He paid homage to martyrs at the Amar Jawan Jyoti before reaching the Sawai Man Singh Stadium where the function was held.

At the stadium, the governor was received by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra and other officers. Mishra unfurled the tricolour and after the national anthem, he inspected the parade.

After this, various cultural performances by folk artistes and others were held.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi and other dignitaries were present in the function.

