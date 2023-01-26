Left Menu

Maha: 8 persons detained in Dhule for immolation bid to get land papers in their names

Police detained eight persons after they tried to set themselves ablaze to press for the demand for getting their house land title documents in their names in Maharashtras Dhule district on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police detained eight persons after they tried to set themselves ablaze to press for the demand for getting their house land title documents in their names in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place near Dhule district collector's office after the national flag was unfurled on the occasion of the Republic Day, an official said. The police seized kerosene bottles from the agitators and detained them, he said.

These people have been residing in Chitod Road Mill area of Dhule city for more than 30 years and demanding registration of their houses as well as the 7/12 extract (land title document) in their names, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

