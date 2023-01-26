Left Menu

Man sets himself ablaze in van

A 46-year-old man ended his life by setting himself afire in his van at Mundkoor village in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.The deceased was Krishna Safaliga, the owner-cum-driver of the van that was used as a taxi, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-01-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 11:45 IST
The deceased was Krishna Safaliga, the owner-cum-driver of the van that was used as a taxi, the police said. Late Wednesday, he sat in the vehicle, poured petrol on his person and set himself ablaze. He had returned from a 'mehendi' programme at his brother's house before taking the extreme step the reason for which is not known, the police said. Further investigation is on, they added.

