Man sets himself ablaze in van

A 46-year-old man ended his life by setting himself afire in his van at Mundkoor village in Udupi district of Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was Krishna Safaliga, the owner-cum-driver of the van that was used as a taxi, the police said. Late Wednesday, he sat in the vehicle, poured petrol on his person and set himself ablaze. He had returned from a 'mehendi' programme at his brother's house before taking the extreme step the reason for which is not known, the police said. Further investigation is on, they added.

