Ukraine declares air raid alert, authorities warn of missile attack

Ukraine declared an air raid alert over all of the country on Thursday, and regional authorities warned of a possible missile attack. Two Russian missiles have been spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor Vitaly Kim said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 12:03 IST
Ukraine declared an air raid alert over all of the country on Thursday, and regional authorities warned of a possible missile attack.

Two Russian missiles have been spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor Vitaly Kim said on the Telegram messaging app. "The missiles are flying inside the territory of Ukraine. At least two (heading) northwest through Mykolaiv region," he said.

The DTEK electricity company said it was performing emergency shutdowns of electro power in the capital Kyiv, the rest of the Kyiv region, and also the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk due to a danger of missile attack. Earlier, Ukrainian military said its anti-aircraft defences shot down all 24 Russian drones launched in an overnight attack. Fifteen of the drones were downed around the capital Kyiv where there was no reports of any damage.

