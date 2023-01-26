Israeli troops kill three in Jenin clash with Palestinian gunmen, medics say

Israeli troops killed at least three Palestinians and wounded several others during clashes with gunmen on Thursday in a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank, witnesses and medics said. The Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in Jenin but did not immediately provide further details.

Jenin is among areas of the northern West Bank where Israel has intensified raids over the past year after local men carried out street attacks in its cities. The violence has further clouded stalled U.S.-sponsored talks on Palestinians statehood. The identities of the casualties in Jenin were not immediately clear. The Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their gunmen were battling Israeli troops. (Writing by Dan Williams and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

