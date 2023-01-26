Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia launches missile strikes

Russian warplanes carried out new missile strikes on Ukraine during the morning rush hour on Thursday, hours after an overnight drone attack. WEAPONRY

* The United States and Germany have announced plans to arm Ukraine with modern battle tanks in its fight against Russia, which denounced the decisions as an "extremely dangerous" step. * The key to providing tanks was speed and sufficient numbers, President Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

* German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he would kick off talks with the defence industry as early as next week to speed up arms procurement and ramp up ammunitions supplies. * Germany's decision paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands and Norway to supply some of their Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

* It may take many months for the powerful U.S. tanks that President Biden agreed to send to Ukraine to reach their destination, the White House said on Wednesday. * Poland's army will receive its first Abrams tanks from the United States in spring, the defence minister said.

* The Kremlin said the promised delivery of Western tanks to Ukraine was evidence of direct and growing U.S. and European involvement in the conflict. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian air defences shot down more than 15 Russian missiles fired towards the capital Kyiv during Moscow's latest round of air strikes, city officials said on Thursday. * Ukrainian forces shot down47 of the 55 missiles that Russia fired at Ukraine, the country's top general said.

* Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY

* The French foreign minister arrived in Odesa, the strategic port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, as part of France's efforts to boost its relationship with Ukraine and discuss its needs in the coming months. QUOTES

"We must form such a tank force, such a freedom force that after it strikes, tyranny will never again rise up" - Zelenskiy. "They burn just like all the rest." -Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on the prospect of U.S. tanks going to Ukraine. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar, Timothy Heritage and Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)