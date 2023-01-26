Left Menu

Sikkim celebrates 74th Republic Day

However, the indicator of the crude Birth rate in Sikkim is below the national average of 19.5 and stood at 15.6 per 1000 inhabitants, which was a matter of concern, the Governor said, adding that the state government has already initiated various policies to incentivise the women of Sikkim to increase delivery beyond single child birth.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-01-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 17:02 IST
Sikkim celebrates 74th Republic Day
  • Country:
  • India

The country's 74th Republic Day was on Thursday celebrated with fervour in Sikkim.

A state level function was held at Kamzor stadium where the the Sikkim Governor Governor Ganga Prasad unfurled the national tricolour and took a guard of honours from the state police personnel.

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion. Earlier, the Governor, in his message to the people of Sikkim, said that the Himalayan state was progressing well on various parameters of development for which it has been awarded numerous national awards in the field of tourism, health, education, rural development, environmental management, etc. ''My government has achieved all these feats by consistently adhering to the national perspective and the policy directives of the Government of India. Our approach is to develop a comprehensive developmental strategy designed to achieve the national objectives, paired with our own specific developmental needs aim,'' Prasad said.

Sikkim has done better than the nation's average in some health indicators with the Infant mortality rate in the state coming down to five per 1000 live births as compared to 28 per 1000 live births in the country, he said, adding that the crude death rate in Sikkim stood at 4.1 against 6 in the country. However, the indicator of the crude Birth rate in Sikkim is below the national average of 19.5 and stood at 15.6 per 1000 inhabitants, which was a matter of concern, the Governor said, adding that the state government has already initiated various policies to incentivise the women of Sikkim to increase delivery beyond single child birth. The female Child Sex Ratio per 1000 boys, in Sikkim in the age group of 0-6 years as per Census 2011 has similarly gone up to 957 as compared to 918 in the country, he pointed out.

The state government has also accorded priority to provide quality education to the students of Sikkim for which the teachers were being provided training and exposure trips, Prasad said, adding the students were getting free textbooks and uniforms in order to reduce the number of student drop outs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023