HP Governor unfurled tricolour at "The Ridge" in Shimla on Republic Day

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with a lot of fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag at the state level function here.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the occasion.

Giving the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to contribute voluntarily to Sukh-Ashray Kosh.

The contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-Servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide, and others performed the march past.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments, were also presented at the occasion.

The artists of Information and Public Relations performed a skit based on the decision taken by the present State Government for the welfare of the people and weaker sections of the society.

The culture troupes from Chamba, Hamirpur, Government Senior Secondary School, Anni, and cultural troupe from Kinnaur were part of cultural performance, besides the troupes sponsored by North Zone Cultural Centre from Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir also performed at the occasion.

The mesmerising performance of the police band was the main attraction at the event.

Tableaux of the State Tourism Department, was given the first prize of Rs. 10,000.

The Governor also presented the prizes to all the participants.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other senior civil, police and military officers were also present amongst others.

