Left Menu

HP Governor unfurled tricolour at "The Ridge" in Shimla on Republic Day

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-01-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 17:10 IST
HP Governor unfurled tricolour at "The Ridge" in Shimla on Republic Day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with a lot of fervour across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the national flag at the state level function here.

The Governor inspected the parade and took a salute from an impressive march past led by Parade Commander Lt. Karan Gogna from 22, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present at the occasion.

Giving the message of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, the Governor and the Chief Minister appealed to contribute voluntarily to Sukh-Ashray Kosh.

The contingents of Army, Indo-Tibet Border Police, Himachal Pradesh Armed Police, Uttarakhand Police, State Police, Home Guards, Fire Services and Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-Servicemen, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme Cadets, Bharat Scout and Guide, and others performed the march past.

Tableaux highlighting various development activities of different departments, were also presented at the occasion.

The artists of Information and Public Relations performed a skit based on the decision taken by the present State Government for the welfare of the people and weaker sections of the society.

The culture troupes from Chamba, Hamirpur, Government Senior Secondary School, Anni, and cultural troupe from Kinnaur were part of cultural performance, besides the troupes sponsored by North Zone Cultural Centre from Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir also performed at the occasion.

The mesmerising performance of the police band was the main attraction at the event.

Tableaux of the State Tourism Department, was given the first prize of Rs. 10,000.

The Governor also presented the prizes to all the participants.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, MLA Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and other senior civil, police and military officers were also present amongst others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023