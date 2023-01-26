Lebanese c.bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by U.S.

Lebanon's central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.

The central bank said in a statement that it also froze the accounts of two of Moukaled's family members.

