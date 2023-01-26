Lebanese c.bank freezes accounts of money exchanger sanctioned by U.S.
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:10 IST
Lebanon's central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah.
The central bank said in a statement that it also froze the accounts of two of Moukaled's family members.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Treasury
- Lebanese
- Hezbollah
- Hassan Moukaled
- Lebanon
- Moukaled
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president; Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually and more
Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president
Lebanese pound sinks to record low of 50,000 pounds to U.S dollar
HOLD-Lebanese opposition lawmakers stage sit-in to demand new president
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu pledge 'frank' talks, aim to manage differences