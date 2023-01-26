Indigenously-built MBT Arjun, NAMIS, K-9 Vajra showcased at 74th R-Day parade on Kartavya Path

Main battle tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and K-9 Vajra tanks were among the indigenously-built military assets which were displayed during the 74th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path on Thursday.

Besides, a battery of 50 aircraft, including 45 from the Indian Air Force such as MiG-29, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighters as well as C-130 Super Hercules and C-17 Globemaster transport planes performed aerial manoeuvres during the flypast.

The Navy's IL-38 was also showcased at the event for the first and perhaps the last time.

IL-38 is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy that has served for nearly 42 years. It is likely to be de-commissioned by the end of this year, sources said.

The military assets which were displayed during the parade included made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'', officials said. All equipment from the Army which were part of the Republic Day celebrations are made in India, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar had earlier said.

With 'Nari Shakti' being the theme, the Akash weapon system display had Lt Chetana Sharma at the forefront.

The theme of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) tableau was 'Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralising Threats'. Indigenously developed Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform, carried on a 70-tonne trailer was displayed by the DRDO.

