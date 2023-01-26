Delhi Prisons dept announces special remission to 243 inmates on Republic Day

The Delhi Prisons department on Thursday announced the government's special remission to 243 inmates on the occasion of Republic Day, an official statement said. The department celebrated the 74th Republic Day where Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal unfurled the tricolour. A combined parade was organised by Delhi Jail, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces in the lawns of the prisons headquarters here.

Baniwal announced the government's special remission in conviction for inmates subject to their good conduct in jail. The remission varies from 20 to 90 days for women inmates and for men inmates above the age of 65 years; and for 15 to 60 days for other inmates, depending upon the sentence period served in the jail, the statement said. ''On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the government has provided special remission to 243 eligible inmates. Further, 24 inmates serving life sentence are being released on recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB). Also three economically weaker inmates are being released with the help of financial assistance from NGOs and six inmates are being released on the basis of government remission under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme,'' the statement said.

The D-G also highlighted that due to decline in COVID-19 cases, the physical 'mulakat' has been started again in all jails leading to daily meeting of around 2,000 inmates with their families/relatives. In addition, around 300 inmates are benefiting daily through e-mulakat, it stated.

A skill development programme has been initiated for inmates by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) by which approximately 1,020 inmates will be benefited, it said. The Delhi Prisons has received a trophy from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) for its good practices and implementation of Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS). In the India International Trade Fair-2022 also, the department had made a mark by exhibiting various products manufactured in jails at the stalls which were highly liked by the visitors, the D-G stated in the statement.

Baniwal also emphasised for participation of inmates in various corrective measures initiated by the department and promised many new initiatives to be taken up for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the inmates in near future. He honoured 10 officers/officials with 'DG Disc' and 10 officials with 'appreciation letter' for their excellent work and remarkable contribution in Delhi Prisons, it said.

A private bank provided financial help of Rs 28 lakh to the family of warder Manjeet Shokeen, who passed away while in service due to cardiac arrest. A cheque was handed over by the D-G to the mother of the deceased employee, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)