UP Police's STF arrests CTET candidate, his 'solver'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has arrested a candidate and his 'solver' in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

''One Shubham Yadav, a candidate of CTET exam, and his solver Manish Kumar were arrested from an exam centre in Banthara area of Lucknow on Wednesday,'' the STF said in a press statement.

A 'solver' refers to someone who appears in place of the original candidate in a competitive exam, the STF said in the statement.

Yadav, a native of Jaunpur, was the original candidate while Manish Kumar, who hailed from Kaimur in Bihar, was his 'solver'.

''Manish Kumar was promised to be paid Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for appearing (in) a single exam,'' it said.

The police has filed an FIR of fraud against the duo under relevant sections at Banthara Police station here.

