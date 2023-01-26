Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in UP's Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:25 IST
Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in UP's Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was nabbed on Thursday following an encounter in Greater Noida in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said.

The gunfight took place near an underpass close to Karauli village in the Rabupura police station area, a senior officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the police had stepped up security in view of Republic Day celebrations in NCR and had put up check points at various locations.

''At one check point, Rabupura police station officials intercepted two suspicious-looking men who were on a motorcycle. When gestured to stop for inquiry, the duo sped away, prompting a chase by the police party,'' Singh said.

''The accused opened fire on the police team after which one of them got hit on his leg in retaliatory firing by the police and was held, while the other managed to escape,'' the officer said.

The arrested person has been identified as Shahrukh, who has several cases of robbery lodged against him at various police stations in Noida and Greater Noida and had a reward of Rs 25,000 announced on his name, he said.

The accused was later taken to a hospital for treatment while combing operation was launched to nab his absconding partner, he added.

The police said they have seized an illegal country-made pistol along with some ammunition from the possession of the arrestee, and impounded their Honda R-15 motorcycle.

A fresh FIR was being lodged at the Rabupura police station and further legal proceedings were underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023