Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in UP's Greater Noida

A suspected criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was nabbed on Thursday following an encounter in Greater Noida in which he suffered gunshot injuries, officials said.

The gunfight took place near an underpass close to Karauli village in the Rabupura police station area, a senior officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the police had stepped up security in view of Republic Day celebrations in NCR and had put up check points at various locations.

''At one check point, Rabupura police station officials intercepted two suspicious-looking men who were on a motorcycle. When gestured to stop for inquiry, the duo sped away, prompting a chase by the police party,'' Singh said.

''The accused opened fire on the police team after which one of them got hit on his leg in retaliatory firing by the police and was held, while the other managed to escape,'' the officer said.

The arrested person has been identified as Shahrukh, who has several cases of robbery lodged against him at various police stations in Noida and Greater Noida and had a reward of Rs 25,000 announced on his name, he said.

The accused was later taken to a hospital for treatment while combing operation was launched to nab his absconding partner, he added.

The police said they have seized an illegal country-made pistol along with some ammunition from the possession of the arrestee, and impounded their Honda R-15 motorcycle.

A fresh FIR was being lodged at the Rabupura police station and further legal proceedings were underway, the police added.

