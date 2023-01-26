Four arrested for murder of 14-year-old boy in Delhi

Four youths were arrested for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy over a financial dispute in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday. The accused claimed that the victim had borrowed Rs 18,000 from them and was refusing to return the money, they said. On Sunday, the police received two PCR calls around 11.50 am about a body lying in a drain at Shahbad Dairy, a senior police officer said. The victim, who had an injury on the head, was found to be a boy of around 15 to 16. After checking his details, it was found that the victim matched the description of a boy in a kidnapping case registered on January 19. His parents, who were called to the spot, identified him as their son Manjeet, the officer said. The parents of the 14-year-old had filed a missing person's complaint at Shahbad Dairy police station on January 19. An FIR under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the same day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. He said the police arrested Harshit (21), Vikram (19), Vipin (20) and Pankaj (19) -- all residents of Shahbad Dairy -- following an investigation. The accused revealed that brothers Harshit and Vikram ran a cloth shop at D-Block of Shahbad Dairy. The victim used to buy clothes on credit from their shop. He also used to borrow money from the siblings. In all, Manjeet owed Harshit and Vikram around Rs 18,000. Whenever Harshit asked him to return the money, Manjeet used to make excuses and threatened to file a false complaint against him and his brother, Mahla said. On the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the four arrested accused and their three friends hatched a plan to kill Manjeet, the police said. They called Manjeet to the shop and asked him to return the money. When he refused and a quarrel broke out one of the accused who had a country-made pistol fired at the victim. Later, they disposed of the body at a drain in E-Block. Three accused, including the one who shot Manjeet, are still absconding and effort are being made to arrest them, the police said.

