Newcastle player Joelinton gets driving ban, fine for DUI

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:35 IST
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton was banned from driving and fined 29,000 pounds ($36,000) on Wednesday after admitting to driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 26-year-old Brazilian failed a breath test after police stopped his Mercedes in the early hours of Jan. 12 in Newcastle.

District judge Paul Currer banned him from driving for one year but it can be reduced to nine months if the player completes a rehabilitation course.

The judge calculated the fine based on documents showing Joelinton's weekly salary of 43,000 pounds ($53,300). The player must also pay a surcharge of 2,000 pounds ($2,500).

Currer said he took into account Joelinton's early guilty plea and cooperation with officers during his arrest.

"You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others,'' the judge said. "I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don't see you in this court again." The court proceedings came two days after Joelinton scored the winner for Newcastle in a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. AP BS BS

