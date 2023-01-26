Lebanese money exchanger Moukalled denies Hezbollah ties after U.S. sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 19:43 IST
Lebanese money exchanger Hassan Moukalled denied that he or his company CTEX have financial ties to Hezbollah and said he would mount legal challenges to U.S. Treasury sanctions against him and the company.
Moukalled also told Reuters that the basis for the sanctions included false information.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Treasury
- Lebanese
- Hezbollah
- Hassan Moukalled
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu pledge 'frank' talks, aim to manage differences
Yellen, China's Liu agree to enhance communication after 'frank exchange' - U.S. Treasury
Davos 2023: Yellen to meet China's vice premier Liu He - U.S. Treasury
U.S. Treasury Dept says has identified Bitzlato Ltd as a 'money laundering concern'
U.S. Treasury's Yellen, China's Liu to meet in Zurich for first in-person talks